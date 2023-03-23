Every time we look up, another driver is announcing a Late Model start. Kyle Busch is taking on Volunteer Speedway in the Kyle Larson Late Model Challenge. This is going to be a dirt race on April 6, just ahead of Bristol Dirt weekend. Some NASCAR talent mixing it up with the Late Model drivers.

Kyle Busch is going to be getting down and dirty with some short-track drivers. It isn’t anything he hasn’t done before, but it isn’t exactly a specialty. $20,000 is up for grabs in the race presented by Kyle Larson and FloRacing.

Working alongside the Wells Motorsports team and Brandon Overton, Busch is set to race the No. 76B at Volunteer Speedway. It’s going to be a fun opportunity for Rowdy and for the other drivers in the field, including Larson himself.

Drivers have been pushing Late Model tracks and more local racing in recent years. Busch is a big proponent of keeping local racing alive. He says “Bring it on.”

While this is a great opportunity for Kyle Busch, the others involved are going to be just as excited to team up with Rowdy. It’s not every day that you get a Cup Series driver in one of your dirt cars.

Overton ‘Nervous’ to Work With Kyle Busch

So, Kyle Busch is set to drive the car set up by Brandon Overton. While the two have plenty of experience on their own, they have never worked together. Hell, they’ve never even met one another! Since he can remember Overton has watched Busch race in NASCAR. Now, he’ll be in one of his cars.

“It’s definitely cool,” Overton said, via FloRacing. “You grow up watching all of these guys. I’ve never met him, so I’m excited for that. I’ve watched him pretty much my whole life. To say he’s going to be driving one of my race cars… I think I’m going to be more nervous watching him than I am when I’m racing out there. We’re looking forward to it. We’re just going to try to give him a good hot rod.”

Last season, William Byron joined up with his Hendrick teammate Kyle Larson to race in this event. This year, it’s Kyle Busch. Maybe one or two others will enter in the coming week or so.

I’m not sure Busch is going to win this race, but it is going to be fun watching someone with his talent tear it up on the dirt with some of the best out there.