Kyle Busch Expresses Frustrations After Wrecking Out of Daytona 500 in Overtime

We knew that Kyle Busch was going to be a little upset after the way this Daytona 500 race finished in overtime. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion felt that he needed to win this race and that it was his time. He’ll have to wait at least one more year until that is true.

Instead of Kyle Busch lifting the Harley J. Earl, it was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. After 200 laps, Busch was in the lead. But, disaster struck as the white flag hadn’t come out yet and a caution was thrown.

Long story short, Busch missed out on Daytona after poor overtime restarts.

“I think this was the first time I led lap 200, so I wish it was 1998 rules. Just par for the course, just used to it. Come down every year to find out when and where I crash and what lap I come out of the care center.”

Kyle Busch was asked if he was confident in overtime and he was a little more blunt.

“I don’t think you’re ever confident, who won, I don’t even know who lucked into it,” Busch remarked. When he was told it was Stenhouse he responded “There you have it.”

Busch had a little more to say, via NBC’s Dustin Long, but was clearly frustrated by the whole ordeal.

#NASCAR … Here is what Kyle Busch had to say after leaving the infield care center… pic.twitter.com/LGdzNvcQug — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) February 20, 2023

It’s Daytona. When the big one comes, it takes no prisoners and shows no mercy, and Kyle Busch knows that better than most.

Kyle Busch Should Look on the Bright Side

Now, I wouldn’t say this to him right now, but I hope Kyle Busch is able to look on the bright side after all of this. Two events so far this season, The Clash and Daytona 500, and Busch has shown that he’s one of the fastest drivers out there – big or small track.

While it is a little too early to get too excited, the renewed Rowdy is the real deal it seems. He had a confidence about him this week that he hasn’t had for a long time. Perhaps with a little anger after this week, he’ll be out for blood in the coming weeks and months of the season.

I think Kyle Busch is going to get wins this year. While it won’t be a Daytona 500 win, he has a lot to accomplish this season. Maybe next time he and his Richard Childress Racing will get lined up better.

When it’s Daytona, you just never know. Busch just lost out on this one, but he’ll be back.