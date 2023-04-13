Kyle Busch Eyes Another Truck Series Win at Martinsville

This weekend at Martinsville, Kyle Busch returns to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in the No. 51 Chevy for his own team. The Kyle Busch Motorsports group has performed well this season. Picking up another Grandfather Clock is the ultimate goal this week.

With 63 career wins in the Truck Series, Kyle Busch is the greatest to ever do it. He has won 37.7% of all races he’s entered in the series. He has a pretty good driver in the No. 4 truck in Chase Purdy, too.

Busch won at Martinsville in 2016 and 2019 in the Truck Series. After a disappointing race the last time in a truck, Rowdy is looking for a big win. He knows how he wants his truck to feel if he is going to race to victory lane.

Who thinks we can get another 🕰️ for the @KBMteam office? https://t.co/gd9nu6WMs2 — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) April 13, 2023

“You have to have a truck that will turn the center without getting too loose in and too loose off,” Busch said, via KBM. “You also have to play the strategy right so that you can be up front at the end of the race and have enough tire left to hold people off. The last two truck races that I’ve won at Martinsville have been 250-lap races, with the race being 200 laps now things play out a little bit differently.”

The Paperclip isn’t so easy to get a win at. Busch knows this. He is no stranger to any track on the NASCAR schedule and has an idea of why things didn’t go so well last year.

Kyle Busch Avoiding 2022 Mistakes

Martinsville, April 2022, Kyle Busch earned a P3 finish. The NASCAR driver was behind the ball to begin, with no practice or qualifying before the race. The good thing is Rowdy can drive the hell out of a truck and earn a higher result than the vehicle maybe deserved.

“Last year we didn’t get a chance to practice or qualify and we didn’t do a good job of unloading close, so I had to drive way too hard just to run in the top five, and used my stuff up and we were probably lucky to finish third. Hopefully, this year we’ll do a better job of unloading with a fast Zariz Silverado and we can go out and bring home KBM’s 100th win.”

This race at Martinsville is Kyle Busch’s to lose. Any time he gets in a truck, he’s the favorite. So, there is no surprise there. However, the Truck Series has some talented drivers this season. Rowdy will have to earn the win the hard way.

As he said, let’s hope for good weather and a full practice and qualifying session. Fans have been deprived of a full weekend for the last couple of weeks.