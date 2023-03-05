Kyle Busch Fails Three-Win Bid After Austin Hill Wins Xfinity Series Race in Las Vegas

Well, Kyle Busch will not be able to complete the three-win sweep this weekend. Austin Hill took the checkered flag in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Although Busch had a fast car and competed with the top drivers all day, he couldn’t get the job done down the stretch.

While Rowdy always wants to win, I’m sure he’ll be fine with an RCR car beating him in this race. The ultimate goal is to win the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, after all. Kyle Busch entered the race with a five-win streak in this series before today. That is now over.

Busch might have missed out on the win, but this is big for Austin Hill. He now has a Daytona win and a win at Las Vegas. A few young drivers finished ahead of Busch as he faded back to P4 in the final laps.

What a finish in Vegas! pic.twitter.com/ZRHY5c6Dvv — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) March 5, 2023

While he didn’t get the win, Kyle Busch is showing that he can mix it up and race with anyone in any division of NASCAR. His car couldn’t get him to the end how he wanted, but that is something that happens in this sport.

There were moments when it looked like he might run away with the race like he did the Truck Series race, but it never came.

Kyle Busch Will Try to Finish Weekend Strong

After having his triple-threat weekend upset by Austin Hill and others, Kyle Busch will turn to Sunday night. The Pennzoil 400 is another chance to win a trophy this weekend. He won the Truck Series race easily and will hope to win his second straight race in the Cup Series.

At the Pala Casino 400 last week, Busch showed that he had a fast car and was comfortably leading. He isn’t done winning this season, I’m sure. He’s had a fast car for an entire month, no matter what size the track is.

Kyle Busch will be hoping to be the hometown hero. Las Vegas has been kind to him so far. Still, it won’t be an easy task. Drivers like pole winner Joey Logano will be buying for the checkered flag as well.

I wouldn’t count out guys like Kyle Larson, Noah Gragson, and William Byron, either.