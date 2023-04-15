Kyle Busch Frustrated With NASCAR Refusing to Race in Rain at Martinsville

Last night after the weather-shortened Long John Silver’s 200 was over, Kyle Busch was in a disappointing P2. Busch loves racing in the Craftsman Truck Series. However, it is a series he expects to win trophies in every time he hits the track. Friday night was nothing but frustration as NASCAR refused to race in the rain.

Even with wet weather tires, “rain tires,” whatever you want to call them – NASCAR did not race with rain falling on the Martinsville track. Even when they started on the wet weather tires, it was not raining, although the track had some moisture on it.

Those cautions hurt Kyle Busch and his team.

“Yeah, that killed our race,” Busch said to Frontstretch after the race. “We were hoping for, we did set up for a long-run truck and we never got that. The longest run of the race that we got was on the wets. So, nothing’s gone our way strategy-wise this year, so we might as well stop trying.”

As for the rain? Rowdy didn’t mind it and in fact thought that NASCAR wasted everyone’s time by refusing to try racing in the rain. They didn’t mind last year at Daytona when rain hit the superspeedway and sent half the field around…

“It was fine, no big deal. Don’t call it rain, it wasn’t rain. It was dry, it wasn’t raining, the track was a little bit wet and the tires were drying the rest of the track the rest of the way. Like, right now, honestly this is a little bit heavy of a rain, maybe? Depending on the spray, but we didn’t even give it a chance, wasting our time.”

Kyle Busch on racing with wet weather tires in the #NASCAR Truck race at Martinsville:



Kyle Busch Wants More Tires Like the Wet Weather Package

The most interesting part of those comments has to be the very end. These wet-weather tires were used on an oval for the first time in NASCAR history. A treaded tire designed to drive through a wet track, and we aren’t talking road courses. NASCAR claims it isn’t for steady rain, but why not give it a try at Martinsville? Fans sure didn’t like the decision.

The one good things about those treaded tires, they melted and ripped apart on that track. Falloff. Kyle Busch liked what he saw in regard to losing rubber on the tight turns.

“Yeah, there was falloff. We need more tires like those!”

Busch has been around NASCAR for a long time. He has always been one to speak his mind and he wasn’t shy on Friday night. Maybe a little more uproar from drivers can get NASCAR on board with just trying these tires in the rain.