Kyle Busch Gets Emotional About Final NASCAR Race With JGR Following Coy Gibbs’ Death

After his final NASCAR race with Joe Gibbs Racing today, Kyle Busch was emotional, and understandably so, following the death of Coy Gibbs. This was already going to be an intense day for Busch to process and get through. Adding the extra awful news from this afternoon and it’s amazing that these JGR drivers raced today.

Guys like Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch, have been with JGR for a long time. They have been in NASCAR for a long time. Coy Gibbs has been around the sport since his early 20s. He even gave the Xfinity and Truck Series a try. These drivers and owners have crossed paths many times.

For Busch, he will remember Coy as “a lot like me. .. He didn’t take any bullsh*t, he told everybody the way it was and straight to their face. Loved Coy for that and his tenacity.

Video via Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports.

An emotional Kyle Busch on his final race with Joe Gibbs Racing and what he will remember about Coy Gibbs: pic.twitter.com/nZM1ZPFxwl — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) November 7, 2022

For 15 years Kyle Busch was a Joe Gibbs Racing driver. He won dozens of races with the team, two NASCAR Cup Series championships, and elevated the entire organization. It is hard to believe that Busch will no longer be with JGR next season. It does feel like the Candy Man has a lot left to give to the sport of NASCAR.

Kyle Busch and JGR Reflect on 15 Years Together

Before today’s race, Joe Gibbs Racing put out a video looking back on the last 15 years. Truly, Kyle Busch built a Hall of Fame career while with JGR. You don’t just happen to win two Cup championships. That takes a lot of hard work and a lot of people to make it happen.

Not only did the team reflect on these last 15 years, but so did Busch himself. He tweeted out a thread thanking his fans, JGR, and all of the folks that helped him get to the point he is at. There is so much that goes into a NASCAR team. While he will have new sponsors, a new car, and a new team in 2023 with Richard Childress Racing – he has a ton of great memories to look back on.

“Thank [you Rowdy Nation] for sticking [with] me over the years [and] especially this year, but I hope you’re ready to get even Rowdier for years to come,” he said.