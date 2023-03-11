When Kyle Busch left Joe Gibbs Racing, a big talking point was that he just couldn’t bring in the sponsors for his team. That doesn’t seem to be an issue for Richard Childress Racing. Not only did they give Rowdy a group of great NASCAR sponsors, but he’s also put some results down for them as well.

Look no further than Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. Kyle Busch will be running the orange and black scheme for the restaurant a number of times this year. They’re known for their great croissants and now they’re a Rowdy Nation favorite.

Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal pointed out that this has been a good return for Cheddar’s. Busch has brought more followers in the time he’s been with RCR than at any other point ever. The Twitter page grew by more than 3,000 followers since the announcement.

.@CheddarsKitchen has gained more Twitter followers in the last three months since it announced that it was sponsoring @KyleBusch than it gained in the first 2 ½ years of its RCR relationship, per @SocialBlade. pic.twitter.com/Taox8FL92m — Adam Stern (@A_S12) March 10, 2023

If you look at the replies to that tweet, it is clear that it is more than just social media followers. Fans are noting that they have started to go to Cheddar’s. Even some people traveling more than an hour!

It’s all thanks to Rowdy and his influence. I think Cheddar’s is feeling good about its partnership with Kyle Busch.

Kyle Busch Unsure About New Restart Zone

Meanwhile, when it comes to things on the track, Kyle Busch isn’t all smiles like he is when he’s chowing down on some Cheddar’s chicken tenders. NASCAR has implemented longer restart zones this year and Busch is not a fan.

When he was asked if he thought the change had a positive impact he was frank.

“No. I think all it’s done is cause that wreck at California. So, in my opinion, it’s done nothing different, nothing on the positive end, it’s only added a negative end to it,” Rowdy said.

Pointing to his favorite driver Joey Logano, Busch noted the pile-up at Fontana. While that is a solid point, we have yet to see it used at most tracks. So, maybe we’ll see the drivers adapt and make it a positive change.

However, that’s unlikely to change Kyle Busch’s mind.