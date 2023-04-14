Kyle Busch Hopes to Make Adjustments After Qualifying P2 in Long John Silver’s 200

Kyle Busch is in search of his 64th win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and he’ll start the Long John Silver’s 200 in P2 at Martinsville. Of course, Busch is the most-winning driver in Truck Series history. However, he wasn’t able to get another pole award this time around.

Martinsville is a tough track. It has quirks about it and it showed in qualifying. A lot of the drivers that are rookies or that had never driven at Martinsville before struggled in qualifying compared to the veterans.

Before Busch heads out onto the track for tonight’s race, he wants to get the adjustments just right.

“I felt good about my Zaritz Transport Silverado,” Busch said to FS1. “We had good speed with it right out of the gate felt like we had good long run speed. Was definitely a little too free on the right rear just trying to guard it against on entry and exit. So, we’ll see what happens with Xfinity practice that goes on and then how the track cools down and what happens there. I think we’ll be okay and we’ll adjust a couple of things and be ready for tonight.”

Once again, this Truck Series race is going to be another chapter in a very interesting rivalry that has formed. Zane Smith and Rowdy. The 2022 Truck Series champion took the pole from Busch and will lead the field to the green flag.

While it isn’t a serious rivalry, it is an interesting back-and-forth. Both drivers want to win above all else and they consider the other one to be the main driver in the way of that goal.

Kyle Busch or Zane Smith at Martinsville?

We are hours away from finding out the answer to this question, but who do you choose here? Kyle Busch and Zane Smith are both really strong drivers in the Truck Series. They went at each other at COTA. Busch just wasn’t able to reel Smith in the end due to tire strategy.

For Smith, it is about proving that you can compete with the best that NASCAR has to offer. It is only a matter of days before we hear Busch named to the NASCAR 75 Greatest Drivers list. Let’s be honest about it. He has 63 wins in the Truck Series. Every time he can finish ahead of Rowdy is a major win.

As for Busch, well it is the exact opposite. He’s in the Craftsman Truck Series to come in, win poles, win races, and take home trophies. And because he loves it. Still, as one of the best NASCAR drivers of all time, he has a point to prove. Not only that, this is how his KBM team makes money. That owner’s championship is major.

So, tonight’s Long John Silver’s 200 is going to be a battle. I’d be willing to bet that these two will be in the mix at the end of this race.