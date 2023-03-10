Kyle Busch, Kaulig Racing Hope to Improve in Xfinity Series Race at Phoenix

Last week in Las Vegas was just the start of a five-race schedule for Kyle Busch in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing. As the NASCAR schedule moves to Phoenix, Rowdy is ready to shake it up with the young guys again.

We are seeing a new, possibly reborn Kyle Busch this season. Getting these extra races in the Xfinity and Truck Series are part of that. You can tell that he’s happier now than he was last season. He already has a win in the trucks and a top-five finish in Xfinity.

Heading into the race this weekend, Kaulig and Busch are focused on improving upon that P4 finish from Las Vegas. It is still trophy hunting season.

“I would say the key to running well at Phoenix is just having grip,” Busch said, via Kaulig Racing. “Obviously being able to roll the center of the corner. If you can have really good grip in your car where the car turns in the middle of the corner and then you can get the throttle down on exit that’s hugely important because that just makes up all your lap time. In our first Xfinity race together at Kaulig Racing, we learned a lot together and found some areas we can improve on. Hopefully Phoenix is an even better weekend for us.”

Working with Alex Yontz in the tower, Kyle Busch has shown that he means business in his limited starts for the Xfinity Series.

Kyle Busch Lands Top Talent in Truck Series

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch keeps things moving for his KBM Truck Series team. That No. 51 truck is going to have so many great drivers in it this season, not just the two-time champ himself. With one win on the season, KBM is shooting for another owner’s championship if possible.

In order to get the most out of this team, Busch is going to have William Byron run three races in his truck. The move to Chevy has really opened up how Busch operates with his team. More drivers are now available to sit in a seat that is fast and capable of winning every week.

I’ve said it before and I’ll continue to say it – if the Dale Sr.’s and others of his generation were so-called Buschwhackers for beating up on guys in the Busch(Xfinity) Series, then Kyle Busch is a Master Craftsman in the Truck Series.

63 wins and counting for the all-time wins leader in the series. Even when he isn’t driving that 51, it’s going to be the truck to beat.