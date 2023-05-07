Kyle Busch gives Ross Chastain a stern ‘warning’ during AdventHealth 400

Right after Erik Jones and Josh Berry caused a caution to come out, Kyle Busch let Ross Chastain know he needed to back off. You won’t see Chastain race Rowdy the same way that he does other NASCAR drivers. At least not after Busch gave him a fair warning.

Just before the caution came out, Kyle Busch felt that Chastain made a move on him that he didn’t like. It was enough to make the 8 door the 1 while going about 175-180 MPH. That’s at speed. To put it simply, don’t mess with Busch.

After a little contact, Kyle got on the radio and explained just how he felt to his team.

“He’s [Chastain] pissed because I’m pissed that he races like a f**king a**hole, so I doored him twice like that’s your warning, boy,” Busch was heard on the radio according to Kelly Crandall.

Watch those two the rest of this race. Let’s not forget that Denny Hamlin is also in the area. That could produce some sparks.

Kyle Busch goes for a spin soon after Ross Chastain warning

So, it didn’t actually take all that long to see what would happen. Kyle Busch was in the top 10 on the restart after the Christopher Bell wreck. Brad Keselowski appeared to have some issues, Busch went to avoid him and then went for a ride.

Rowdy started to spin out on the restart immediately and his speed could not be slowed down. The No. 8 went right into the wall and ended Busch’s day early. It seems like every driver that gets into it with Chastain ends up wrecking or having some kind of issue.

Busch has been known to have a temper. So, it isn’t strange that he would have problems with Ross Chastain like other drivers. Let’s also remember Busch’s crusade for NASCAR “etiquette” on and off the track.

However, Melon Man remains undefeated when it comes to rivalries. Busch’s day ends early while Chastain still has a shot at this AdventHealth 400.