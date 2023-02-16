Kyle Busch Makes Joke After Son, Brexton, Flexes After Wild Finish

NASCAR icon Kyle Busch shared a special and hilarious moment featuring his son, Brexton, after he won his first bandolero car race. Brexton won his first ever race race as he moved into the new class in exciting fashion, and a spinout at the finish line didn’t phase him at all as he asked the only question that matters — “Did I win?”

“Did I win?”



Idk where he gets it from 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/pPTdg7Vz4L — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) February 15, 2023

Kyle Busch shares son Brexton’s hilarious quote

The video clips attached to his post on Twitter showed the final seconds of his race as Brexton literally rode his car until the wheels came off. Luckily he was perfectly fine after his small wreck, showing the priorities of a member of the Busch family. When asked if he was okay, Brexton only cared about if he had won or not.

After hearing that he did, he nodded with a simple “okay” as if it was business as usual. Kyle Busch shared the clip and joked that he had no idea where he gets it from.

Bandolero cars are “turnkey, spec-series racers designed for drivers as young as eight years old.” With speeds up to 70 mph and 30 horsepower, Brexton is well on his way to his dad’s level.

The Busch brothers, Kyle and Kurt, have established themselves as a sort of racing royalty over their own careers. Each boasts a resume that includes numerous NASCAR wins and a Cup Series championship.

Next up on the list appears to be Brexton.

“The third-generation driver began his racing career in 2020 at the age of five in the Beginner Box Stock division… It didn’t take long for Brexton to carry on the family tradition of winning races. Just a month into his career, Busch picked up his first-ever victory at Mountain Creek Speedway on September 26, 2020, and hasn’t slowed down since,” reads his biography on Kyle Busch Motorsports’ website.