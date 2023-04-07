This weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch is set to make his 650th NASCAR Cup Series start, a major milestone. Busch has been in the Cup Series since he was part-time in 2001. Throughout the years, he’s been consistent and it shows on his record.

At just 37 years old, Kyle Busch will reach this major milestone. Only 26 other drivers have achieved 650 Cup Series starts. It is a testament to his fortitude and dedication to his craft. Rowdy won the Bristol Dirt Race last year, but what about this season?

If Busch was somehow able to pull off another win on the dirt this weekend, he will join a rare club. Only Richard Petty has a win on his 650th start. That was at Dover Motor Speedway back on September 15, 1974.

This also brings up an interesting question. If anyone can break the 1184 total Cup Series starts that Petty has to his name, it is Busch. He got into the sport young. He’s still winning races. Let’s just say he races until he reaches Kevin Harvick’s age, 47. That will put Busch at 1,036 races and No. 2 all-time on the starts list. Ricky Rudd currently sits in that spot with 906 starts.

So, what if Kyle Busch goes until he reaches the King’s retirement age? That would put him at 54 years old. It is hard to imagine 17 more years of Rowdy, but who knows? If Busch somehow makes it there, he will have 1288 career Cup Series starts.

Only time will tell.

Kyle Busch Going For 10th Win at Bristol

If you combine Kyle Busch’s Bristol Dirt win from last year with his pavement wins at the Last Great Coliseum, it puts him at nine total. This weekend could turn out to be really great for Rowdy if he can win his 10th Bristol race during his 650th Cup Series start.

Last season, it really wasn’t Busch’s race to win. Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe were out in front of the rest of the field. Then, Briscoe got a little too aggressive and wrecked himself and Reddick. With the track wide open, Busch came in and stole the checkered flag.

Over the years, Busch has put on a show at Bristol. He famously told the crowd “If you love you some Rowdy let me hear you say boo!” as the crowd then drowned him out with waves of boos and jeers. He was definitely booed last year after his win.

I think there is something about this new look RCR Kyle Busch that will have fans cheering for him this weekend. If he pulls off another win, then we will see just how the crowd reacts to it.