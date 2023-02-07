NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch has been handed a three-and-half-year sentence in Mexican prison stemming from his January arrest.

Per a press release from Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic office, a man visiting Quintana Roo, Cancún, was arrested by the National Guard on Jan. 27 after security identified a handgun in his baggage. The man, identified as “Kyle Thomas B” from Nevada, “was credited with his full responsibility in the commission of the crime of carrying a firearm without a license and possession of cartridges for the exclusive use of the Armed Forces.”

The two-time Cup Series champion was arrested and detained while on vacation with his wife, Samantha. Busch was processed by authorities and went through all proper channels. After the situation was resolved, Busch went back home to North Carolina. He released a statement on Monday shortly after the arrest surfaced.

“In late January Samantha and I enjoyed a several day vacation in Mexico,” Busch wrote. “When departing the country, my handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport. I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag.

“Discovery of the handgun led to my detainment while the situation was resolved. I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing a handgun into Mexico. When it was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina.

“I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter. My family and I consider this issue closed.”

NASCAR Chimes in On Kyle Busch’s Arrest

Per Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic, NASCAR was made aware of the incident and that it “did not warrant a penalty.” Busch, 37, is entering his first season behind the No. 8 car with Richard Childress Racing (RCR). He spent the previous 15 seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), where he won 56 races driving the No. 18 Toyota Camry.