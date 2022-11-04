kyle-busch-motorsports-makes-major-lineup-announcement-for-2023-nascar-season

Kyle Busch is a major proponent of the NASCAR Truck Series and his team made a big announcement from Phoenix Raceway about the 2023 lineup. Of course, KBM has gone through a big change. Since Busch is making the switch from Toyota to Chevy with his move to Richard Childress Racing, so is his Truck Series team.

When the move from Joe Gibbs Racing to RCR was announced, it was clear that KBM would look a lot different. Even Truck Series drivers are tied into manufacturer’s agreements. Over the years, the Toyota partnership has worked out great for this team.

Now it’s a new era.

The big news is that Chase Purdy will drive full-time in the No. 4 Chevy in a multi-year deal. That’s major for Purdy who took some time out to finish up college in 2019 and 2020. Since then he’s made a return to driving and will be making a major move with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

The No. 18 is out of the question now that the JGR relationship is over. So, the second truck is going to be the No. 51 which will compete in the owner’s championship. Jack Wood is signed up to race at least 10 races in 2023. Wood will split the 51 with Kyle Busch and a driver to be determined.

There is more news to come for this team.

Kyle Busch on 2023 Truck Series Changes

Right now, Kyle Busch is in a transition period. He has one more race with the team he’s been with for the last 15 years. Now that it is coming to an end, it’s an exciting time for him in the Cup series and his team in the Truck Series.

“Obviously there will be a lot of change at KBM in 2023, but our goal as an organization remains the same that it always has been and that’s to go out and win races and provide the young drivers in our lineup everything they need to reach their full potential,” Busch explained, via an official release.

The team is also going to form a relationship with Rev Racing. Nick Sanchez is driving the No. 2 in the Truck Series.

“We have the right people in place to be able to accomplish those goals for our two trucks as well as being able to provide technical support to Rev Racing as they expand into the Truck Series and create a pipeline for young drivers in their program to advance their careers to the next level.”