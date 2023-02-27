Kyle Busch Promises More on the Way With RCR After Winning Pala Casino 400 in Fontana

19 straight years of winning racing. Kyle Busch has made history with his win in Fontana and he promises more is on the way. The Pala Casino 400 goes to Rowdy. He now has five NASCAR Cup Series wins at the two-mile track which will be no more after this year.

We saw the speed in Los Angeles. Then he followed it up at Daytona. So, why would we doubt Kyle Busch had what it takes to win? Richard Childress Racing has given Busch a new lease on his career and he’s ready to prove he has more.

Two points races into the season, with RCR, and Busch is walking down victory lane.

“I think it [does] rank high. Just because it ranks to the fact that I can do it. I never doubted myself, but sometimes you do. You kinda get down on it, you wonder what’s going on and what’s happening. You put yourself in a different situation and you’re able to come out here and reward your guys.

“It’s not about me always winning but it’s always about the guys. I’ve been with a lot of great people that have given me a lot of great opportunities in my career. So, it’s awesome to be able to reward them. They’re gonna enjoy it, for sure. And hopefully, there’s many more left to go.”

Kyle Busch's points-win percentage with Richard Childress Racing is now 50%.



"Hopefully, there's many more left to go." pic.twitter.com/5iJ50xyWu3 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 27, 2023

Kyle Busch takes the final checkered flag on that wonderful two-mile track in Fontana. Because, of course he did! Who else would it be?

Kyle Busch Adds to Fontana Win List

This is win 61 of Kyle Busch’s Cup Series career. It is the first win he has had with Richard Childress Racing. And, it is the fifth win that he has had in his career at the track. He won his first-ever Cup race there, at the time becoming the youngest winner in series history.

My point is, Kyle Busch has a lot of history in the sport, specifically at Fontana. He has a lot going on behind the scenes at times that fans don’t see. It is clear that his last year with JGR wasn’t great. He didn’t get going like he usually does. In fact, he didn’t look like he was in great shape, either.

Now, with a new team, new sponsors, and a new spirit about him, Busch is a winner again. He got a win on the pavement and is happy to be back with a checkered flag in his hands.

I’m sure Kyle Busch is dying to get to Las Vegas where he will race all three national series races.