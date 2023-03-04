Kyle Busch Reaches Out to Chase Elliott to Put Injury into Historical Perspective

Kyle Busch is lending a hand to a fellow NASCAR competitor. The two-time Cup Series champion reached out to Chase Elliott, who recently suffered a fractured tibia in a snowboarding accident.

Elliott is out indefinitely after undergoing a three-hour surgery, per the Associated Press. After learning of the news, Busch reached out to the young driver.

“Kyle Busch said he reached out to Chase Elliott last night and this morning to let Chase know he’s available to share any advice when Chase is ready to talk,” reported Jeff Gluck of The Athletic. “Obviously, Busch also missed races with a broken leg in ’15 (but then came back to win the championship later that year.”

Elliott won the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2020. Following the surgery, he’ll be out indefinitely with no timetable on his return.

“Chase’s health is our primary concern,” team owner Rick Hendrick said. “He’s spoken with several members of our team and is understandably disappointed to miss time in the car. Of course, he has our full support and we’ll provide any resources he needs.”

Chase Elliott Needs NASCAR Waiver for Playoffs

With Chase Elliott out of the car for (likely) an extended period of time, it puts his playoff chances in jeopardy. The 27-year-old will need a waiver to be able to compete in the postseason.

NASCAR has granted waivers for other drivers in similar circumstances.

Hendrick Motorsports has announced that Xfinity Series driver Josh Berry will take over for Elliott in the No. 9 car. His first race comes on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In the first two races of the NASCAR season, Elliott finished 38th at the Daytona 500 and second in the Pala Casino 400.