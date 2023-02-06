Kyle Busch Reflects on First Race With Richard Childress Racing, New Teammate After The Clash

One race down, and a whole lot more to go. Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon finished in a strong third and second place, respectively at the NASCAR Clash. While neither Richard Childress Racing driver grabbed the gold medal, they walked away with silver and bronze.

This is a whole new season and Kyle Busch has a whole new team. RCR and Chevy look pretty good on the two-time Cup champion. Not to mention his great BetMGM scheme that had his car looking mean and fast.

After the race, Kyle Busch sent out a tweet to reflect a bit on the day. It was up and down, but he made the most of it. He’s probably the only driver that was able to win back a lead position after falling into the middle of the pack.

Good first wknd w my guys setting the tone for the yr n battling back there at the end. Onto Daytona. 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/TIm7h8Fepm — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) February 6, 2023

That No. 8 and the No. 3 sure did work hard together. This might be the beginning of a very successful partnership.

Kyle Busch Happy With Early Teamwork

It was great to get on the track and race again. But, the most important thing for Kyle Busch is he got to hit the track and work with his teammate. Dillon is probably more than happy to have Busch on his side for 2023. Especially if he gets into some trouble with other drivers.

Busch knows that they did well this week. He wants to keep the momentum moving.

“Yeah, I mean, it could definitely be a story of that where we’ve been working well together this whole weekend of the track, on the track, and having the opportunity of being able to take care of one another on a couple of those restarts,” Busch explained, via a press release.

“You know, the 3 would be easy off the corner and give me a gap to be able to get down and some other stuff that we did, too. Yeah, I mean, that’s just a good omen for great teamwork and good sportsmanship from the two of us, so let’s keep that rolling.”

Here’s the thing, Kyle Busch has a lot fewer distractions this year. He’s with RCR, he knows where his place is. Just one teammate to work with and it’s a guy that is eager and willing to learn and help out.

I have a feeling that No. 8 is going to find victory lane sooner rather than later.