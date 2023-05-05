Kyle Busch reflects on ‘huge accomplishment’ after being named to NASCAR’s Greatest 75 Drivers list

Just before the AdventHealth 400, Kyle Busch and his brother Kurt were announced as the newest names on NASCAR‘s Greatest 75 Drivers list. As a two-time Cup Series champion a 62-time Cup winner, and many other accolades, Rowdy is more than worthy of being on the list. His brother is no slouch, either.

If you look at it, Kyle Busch is just waiting on the Hall of Fame induction to close his career out. However, Busch is still going at it and shows no signs of stopping at just 37 years of age. This season alone he has two wins and is looking to add another one this weekend.

Rowdy says there is still work to do.

“It’s a humbling honor to be included [in the NASCAR 75] list. Special to have my family here to share this moment with and to be such a big part of the journey since the beginning. A huge accomplishment, but lots more to do. Thank you to all those that have gotten me to this point,” Busch shared on Twitter.

Both of the Busch brothers got to be added to the list at the same time. That’s a great way to avoid any kind of brotherly squabble, shoutout to NASCAR. Kyle got to have Samantha, Brexton, and Lennix there to share in the moment. Of course, Tom and Gaye Busch were there for both of their sons.

Kyle Busch’s impressive resume

When Kyle Busch was racing at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway growing up, I’m sure he never foresaw himself becoming Rowdy. A two-time Cup Series champion, Busch has a lot of accolades on his record.

He was the 2004 Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year, 2005 Cup Series Rookie of the Year. Busch has won on every track complete, he’s the only driver to sweep the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series races in a single weekend. And he did it twice. For 19 seasons and counting, Rowdy has won at least one race each season.

That’s not to mention the fact he has the most wins in Truck and Xfinity Series history. He has won the Southern 500, Brickyard 400 (twice), Coca-Cola 600, and is one of the greatest to ever drive a stock car.

For the rest of time, Kyle Busch will be one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers. Right there next to his brother. And there’s more to come according to Rowdy.