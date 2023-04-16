Kyle Busch, Richard Childress in Disbelief After Equipment Interference Penalty Involving Ross Chastain

As the NASCAR Cup Series field came out of the pit stops between Stage 1 and 2 of the NOCO 400, Kyle Busch was hit with an equipment interference penalty. Perhaps rightly so, Busch was beside himself on the radio as was his team owner Richard Childress.

The pit boxes at Martinsville are the smallest in NASCAR. There is very little room to even go two wide down pit road. Whatever happened with Kyle Busch and his pit crew, NASCAR didn’t like it. He was sent to the rear of the field after having a decent first stage.

After being sent to the rear Busch was told by his crew chief, Randall Burnett, that it was a right front that was in front of Ross Chastain as he came to his stop.

“Where else are you supposed to put it?” Busch asked. Burnett then replied, “I don’t know. Bulls**t.” Jeff Gluck of The Athletic reported that Richard Childress then got on the radio and agreed, “Bulls**t is right.”

Needless to say, this is the last thing that Kyle Busch and RCR want to see right now. While this is a race they believe they can pick up points and potentially win, they might be dead to rights after its penalty.

There are a lot of laps in this NOCO 400. However, if rain threatens the latter half of the race, it could come back to bite Rowdy.

Kyle Busch is So Good at Martinsville

This penalty might not mean much. However, with this new Next Gen car and how much green flag racing we’ve seen already, I’m not sure Kyle Busch can come back from this. That isn’t to say he can’t finish well, but as far as the win is concerned, it might be out of reach.

In the last 10 races at Martinsville, Busch has two top-10 finishes and four top-5 finishes. There are a few outliers including a P29 result last October at the Paperclip. There has been some slipping and sliding. Pit stops were made with 45 laps to go in Stage 2.

If Rowdy wants to win this race, he needs more cautions, great pit stops, and no more mistakes. Ryan Preece has been the best car all day so far and that doesn’t seem to be stopping. The Stewart-Haas Racing group is strong and shows no sign of letting up.