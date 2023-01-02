Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing Show Off New BetMGM Design

This 2023 NASCAR season can’t get here soon enough. Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing are still unveiling new designs. This time, they gave fans a look at the BetMGM No. 8 Chevy Camaro. This is one of the main sponsors for Busch this season.

We’re going to see a lot of black and gold on the track from this car. Kyle Busch has moved on from Joe Gibbs Racing. His new chapter with RCR is underway and it is very exciting.

So far this season, the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen design and the Alsco Uniforms design have been released. This might be the best one yet, though.

One thing that many fans noticed about the design was the name plate. It just says “BUSCH” on the windshield. Some might not think twice about it. But the “Ky.” was taken off the front of the name since Kyle Busch’s brother Kurt is no longer racing full time.

Only one Busch brother on the track this season.

However, with that melancholy thought out of the way, let’s talk bout how great this design is. It just looks like it is destined for Victory Lane. We can’t wait to see it in action.

Kyle Busch Ramping Up For 2023 Season

So, we now have a look at three of Kyle Busch’s new paint schemes. These are going to be fun to see on the track itself. I hope that we see the BetMGM scheme a lot this year. The green and black Alsco scheme also looks great.

It’s not the Interstate Battery design he had at JGR, but it’s a solid look.

We have yet to see the Lenovo or 3Chi designs for Kyle Busch. Those two will likely not be run as many times this season as the designs we have seen already. It will likely be similar to what we saw for Tyler Reddick last season, but with minor changes like we’ve seen so far.

Rowdy is going to look different without the “1” in front of that “8”. However, it is a new era. NASCAR’s 75th year, Kyle Busch is with a new team – there’s so much to look forward to. We are almost a month away from the start of the 2023 season.