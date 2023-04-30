Kyle Busch says ‘morale is high’ around Richard Childress Racing after early season success

Pick up a win at Talladega, get the pole position due to rain at Dover – life is good for Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing lately. Busch has picked up two wins through the first ten races of the season and he’s looking to add more as soon as he can.

For the folks at Richard Childress Racing, it isn’t all about Busch this season. Xfinity Series driver Austin Hill has three wins on the year and is making a strong case to be the regular season champion. Who knows, he might be your Xfinity Series champion this year?

RCR has wins at Daytona (Hill), Fontana (Busch), Las Vegas (Hill), Atlanta (Hill), and Talladega (Busch). Hill was able to finish P4 in the Xfinity race this weekend at Dover.

So, with all of that success, how does Kyle Busch view his team?

“I think morale is high,” Busch said, via NASCAR. “The Cup shop has done a tremendous job here early in the season. I think [owner] Richard [Childress] was in victory lane four weeks in a row (counting Xfinity and Cup Series wins).

“It was nice to finally get a Cup Series speedway win for me and to have that be a part of RCR and their legacy and history at Talladega was really cool. I know all the guys are pumped up and everybody back at the shop is excited. That’s two wins for us so far and we’re hoping for more obviously.”

Starting on the pole after a rough practice session should give Rowdy even more confidence for Monday’s race.

Kyle Busch gladly takes rained-out pole position

Given how poorly he felt his car performed in practice on Saturday, Kyle Busch was relieved to see NASCAR cancel qualifying. He wasn’t sure where he would qualify, but he knows it wouldn’t have been on the pole. Now he gets to wait another day before he actually gets to race.

With his win last week at Talladega and his position in the points standings, Busch earned the pole position, in a way. It won’t officially count as a pole award, but getting a great starting position and pit stop placement is never a bad thing.

“I’ll take it – starting up front, track position race, number one pit box – that’s super good to have here at Dover,” Busch said.

In the Xfinity Series race, we saw what Ryan Truex was able to do with some clean air and the lead – he built up five-second leads on the field and went on to sweep the stages and the A-GAME 200 win.

Kyle Busch will hope to be able to do the same on Monday when the Cup Series finally gets to racing at Dover.