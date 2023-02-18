Kyle Busch Skipped Final Daytona 500 Practice Despite Using Backup Car

Earlier this week, Kyle Busch had a really fast car and lost it after he was pushed too hard by Daniel Suárez and hit the wall. Richard Childress Racing entered this NASCAR weekend with just one backup car for both Austin Dillon and Busch and now it’s going to race the Daytona 500.

While he’s working with a backup car, Kyle Busch opted out of the final practice on Saturday morning. Last night, the team indicated that they felt good enough in the car to move forward with no more track time.

The thought process is that simple. Kyle and RCR don’t want to tear up this backup car. So, keep it off the track and you won’t mess it up. Busch was not a member of the final practice but liked his car after Friday night.

There seems to be a new confidence in Kyle Busch lately. His new team must have him feeling pretty good. Or perhaps it is all the 3CHI he has access to now. Either way, Busch looks and drives a lot better already than he did in 2022.

Without any worry about contracts, Busch can just focus on racing. If he’s right and this car is like his first one, then he’ll have a shot at the Daytona 500.

Kyle Busch Really Liked His First Car

As Kyle Busch was spinning around on the track during his Duel at Daytona, he knew that he had lost a potential winner. These drivers know when their car is built for a race. They know when the car makes it easier on them because their garage built a rocket.

That’s how Busch felt about that first car. He was leading his Duel and everything looked great. However, that car is now scrap and will be turned into another car eventually. As for this weekend, it’s a backup for Busch.

He didn’t get it up to anything higher than P32 in that first practice on Friday night. Still, the two-time champ feels confident that he can compete for a win. Rowdy always thinks he can compete for a win, no matter where he is.

We’ll see just how good this RCR team is at building race cars this Sunday at the Daytona 500.