Kyle Busch spins out, hits the wall hard during late Stage 2 restart at Kansas

Don’t look now, but Kyle Busch is out of the AdventHealth 400. Rowdy couldn’t keep it straight on a late Stage 2 restart at Kansas. Right after Busch let Ross Chastain know he needed to back off, he found himself spinning and slamming into the wall. Soon, the NASCAR driver had his window net down and was getting out of the car.

Erik Jones and Josh Berry wrecked. Then, we saw Christopher Bell lose control (around Chastain mind you) and end up wrecking himself out of the race as well. It was after that caution, with just two laps left in Stage 2, that Kyle Busch wrecked on the restart.

In an attempt to avoid running into Brad Keselowski, Busch shot down the track, couldn’t hold it and ended up going around. He had a ton of speed and it just carried him straight into the wall. His brother Kurt Busch in the booth couldn’t believe it.

Here's the crash that ended Kyle Busch's day at the end of Stage 2 in Kansas. https://t.co/gehGmiv0GD pic.twitter.com/H4fGd0AxZz — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 7, 2023

How does every driver that gets involved with Ross Chastain end up in the wall or losing control? It is getting eery how Chastain almost always avoids trouble when he does and doesn’t deserve it. Kyle Busch is the latest victim.

A late-stage restart with old tires did not work out in Busch’s favor, that’s for sure.

Kyle Busch gives strong warning to Ross Chastain

Although he wasn’t able to finish the race, I think Kyle Busch has made a point to Ross Chastain. When you see these guys race against one another in the future, you might see some more respect. Or you might see some more sparks and tempers flare.

Not only did Busch put his door into Chastain, he told his radio exactly how he felt.

“He’s [Chastain] pissed because I’m pissed that he races like a f**king a**hole, so I doored him twice like that’s your warning, boy,” Busch was heard on the radio according to Kelly Crandall.

This race has been so much fun. It is a shame that Kyle Busch isn’t going to be part of this final big run at the end of the race. He had a car capable of doing something out there at Kansas. Now, it’s on to next week at Darlington.