After a little bit of a rough run-in at the Busch Light Clash, Kyle Busch has decided that he is just done talking to Joey Logano. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champions are just not seeing eye-to-eye these days. It’s a shame after they did a lot to mend their relationship in the past.

Just last season, you could see Kyle Busch and Joey Logano chatting it up at races. The two didn’t start off on the best footing when Logano got into the Cup Series. However, they are kinda birds of a feather.

Both drivers came into the sport young and with a bit of an attitude, and a hell of a lot of expectations. They’ve both lived up to those expectations, too. However, it seems that Busch is just done with Logano after the Clash at the Coliseum.

“I sent a note to him, but no we haven’t talked, no,” Logano said to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. He was then asked if they had talked since the Clash. “No.”

Kyle Busch is standing firm on his position, too.

“It definitely sticks in your mind when you get run over by somebody. He came from a ways back it wasn’t even close. It wasn’t like, oops sorry. It is what it is. I was fortunate enough to make it up through the field and got back all the way to the front, finished third place and finished there without really getting a mark on the car,” Busch said with a laugh. “So, it can be done!”

Joey Logano reiterated he made a mistake when he got into Kyle Busch at the Clash. What both drivers said about the incident during media day: pic.twitter.com/wFXncVhfID — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 16, 2023

This seems like it’s going to stick around for a while.

Kyle Busch and Joey Logano Agree – Logano is ‘Two-Faced’

I don’t think that Joey Logano will ever be a grown man to some of these older drivers. He was basically a kid when they first raced against him. And, he did earn his reputation as a young driver.

Kyle Busch feels like he has some getting back to do on the Team Penske driver. A new team, new manufacturer, Busch might feel ready to throw down again like it’s 2017 again. Let’s hope it doesn’t come down to that, but you just never know.

These two drivers just aren’t meant to get along with one another. Plain and simple. They both agree Logano is “two-faced” so at least there is that common ground.

Are we going to see Kyle Busch give Joey Logano a bit of a push or nudge during the Daytona 500? Or is this something Busch waits a bit to get his revenge? He said he owes Logano a few, so let’s see how that plays out.