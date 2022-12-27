kyle-busch-thinks-peyton-manning-is-destined-to-coach-broncos-in-2023

While the Denver Broncos fall apart before our very eyes, NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch is thinking about 2023. Today the Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett after an abysmal start to the season. Jerry Rosburg is going to take over for the rest of the season in return.

There are all kinds of predictions (mostly for Sean Payton) to take over the head coach job. Kyle Busch gave his opinion on Monday about who he thinks or wants, to take over. None other than Broncos great Peyton Manning. Of course, Busch is a huge Broncos fan going back many years ago.

Busch wants to be like Manning and win a championship with his new franchise, Richard Childress Racing, like Peyton did with the Broncos. He would also like to see the former quarterback lead the team in 2023. That would be quite a surprise.

Unless Peyton can coach and play quarterback again, I don’t know if that is going to help Denver a lot. However, it would be very interesting to see Manning test his hand at coaching an NFL team. He is clearly having fun on the ManningCast too, so that might be an issue too.

Kyle Busch Wants to Be Like Peyton Manning, Tom Brady

When you think about the legacies of Manning and Tom Brady, it has to include the fact that they found success late in their careers with new teams. Peyton in Denver, and Brady in Tampa. Kyle Busch is making his own late-career move that he is hoping will bring him a championship.

He won two with Joe Gibbs Racing. Can he win another with Richard Childress? Busch invoked the analogy himself earlier in December.

“I’m kind of looking at it as a Tom Brady, Peyton Manning aspect where they left great teams, great organizations where they won championships and they were able to win a championship somewhere else. I’d like to think I still have that opportunity to be able to do that at RCR,” Busch said.

Maybe Kyle Busch will find more inspiration if Manning is leading the Denver Broncos next season. But don’t hold your breath.