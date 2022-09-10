kyle-busch-to-join-richard-childress-racing-team-after-15-years-with-joe-gibbs-racing

In a major NASCAR development, Kyle Busch is expected to leave both Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Most expect the driver to join Richard Childress Racing, according to sources close to Busch. On Friday, RCR reportedly started notifying sponsors of the move.

In this Twitter video below, a reporter directly asks Busch whether he’s going to RCR next year. However, Busch didn’t reveal many details about the situation.

“I do not have any new news to share,” Busch said. “If I did, I guarantee you there would be some sort of big announcement. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been one of those yet.”

He continued. “So we’re still working on it behind the scenes trying to put it all together. It’s not done.”

Busch isn’t the only one staying mum. JGR, Toyota, RCR and Busch representatives also all declined to comment on Busch’s plans. It seems as though all parties are declining comment until a formal announcement is made, and that’s expected to happen next week.

Most likely, Busch will drive the No. 8 car. However, the rumors about Busch have also fueled speculation about the status of driver Tyler Reddick. Reddick currently drives the No. 8 car. He signed with 23XI Racing; however, people are speculating whether RCR adds a third full-time car or if another team could field him next season.

Kyle Busch’s Departure from JGR Ironically Occurs at Kansas Speedway

In an ironic twist, Busch’s departure from JGR comes at an interesting time: Kansas Speedway. It’s the same racetrack where, back in 2011, Childress punched Busch after a Camping World Truck Series race. The incident started after Busch was involved in an accident with some RCR trucks. Later, the episode became known as the “hold my watch” incident. This is because Childress had given his grandson his watch before punching Busch.

Childress, who was fined $150,000 for the altercation, said that they had buried the hatchet.

“Kyle is a great race driver,” Childress said on August 28, responding to a question concerning Busch’s potential joining. “He and I have talked. We put all our differences behind us a while back, and he is a great race driver. He will land him a good ride somewhere for sure.”

Busch joked about the irony of him driving for Childress on Saturday.

“Who is to say he hasn’t punched me again in any of these conversations?” he said. “Whenever you go into negotiations, it’s never fun, so you’re duking the whole time.”

However, Busch reflected on his younger years and admitted he’s grown since that incident. “You grow up and you work through things. It was fine the first time I sat down with him.”