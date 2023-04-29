Kyle Busch trolls Chase Elliott at Dover about shaving his mustache

For those that were hoping Chase Elliott would be rocking a mustache again this weekend, think again. Kyle Busch was quick with the jokes. You can’t say that Busch doesn’t have a personality. He’s always down to make a joke at another driver’s expense, especially if he’s friendly with them.

While NASCAR works hard to get the track at Dover dried off for practice and qualifying, the drivers are cutting it up apparently. Kyle Busch is probably feeling himself after that win at Talladega. He’s got two wins in just ten races and he’s hoping to add more as the schedule moves forward.

When Davey Segal of SiriusXM asked Elliott about his lack of stache, Rowdy was right there to provide an answer for him.

“She got tired of it,” Busch said, referring to Chase’s girlfriend.

Of course, Elliott said that he was just tired of getting food stuck in it, so he had to shave it off. Who among us?

Whatever the reason was for ditching the mustache, fans can expect to see a cleanshaven Chase Elliott at the Monster Mile. The only question is can they get the races done this weekend?

There has been a threat of rain every day this weekend. NASCAR even went ahead and moved the start time up an hour to make sure they can race. There is hope that Saturday will give enough window to get qualifying in for the Cup Series. Officials also hope that the ARCA East and Xfinity Series races can be done today.

Kyle Busch rewinding the clock at Dover?

Last week, Kyle Busch won at Talladega for the first time since 2008, his first season with Joe Gibbs Racing. In fact, there are a lot of similarities between 2008 and 2023 already for Rowdy. However, he’s hoping that 2008 mojo will return at the Monster Mile.

In his career, Busch won three races at Dover. He picked up wins in 2008 and 2010. Then he went on a long streak without much success at the track. However, in 2017, he was able to pick up another win at Dover.

If Busch can keep up with that 2008 pace, he might be looking at another win this weekend. He’s listed at 18-1 odds to win at Dover. He has about 10 other drivers ahead of him according to Las Vegas. But when that flag drops, those odds go out the window.

I’d keep an eye out on Chase Elliott if I were Kyle Busch. He might be looking for revenge after his mustache was disrespected like that.