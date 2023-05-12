Kyle Busch unveils new paint scheme and sponsor for North Wilkesboro All-Star Race

While all of the talk this week is about the Goodyear 400 throwbacks, Kyle Busch had to show off his ride for next week. North Wilkesboro is hosting the NASCAR All-Star Race, and Busch feels that he has a car that is capable of taking home the $1,000,000 prize.

Not only will Kyle Busch have a chance at a massive payday next week, but he’s also going to be racing for a brand-new trophy. North Wilkesboro showed off their new moonshine still trophy and it had folks talking.

You know, for a guy who apparently couldn’t pick up sponsors at Joe Gibbs Racing, Busch seems to be drowning in sponsors at Richard Childress Racing. Thorntons is onboard the No. 8 Chevy next week for the All-Star Race.

“Looks like a million bucks,” Busch said about the design on Twitter.

Looks like a million bucks 🤑 https://t.co/oyqFq9kXFb — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) May 12, 2023

There is still a very busy schedule before we get to All-Star Race weekend, but it is never too early to look ahead. Just for a second, that is. Kyle Busch has two wins on the season and he’s hoping that he can notch an All-Star victory to go along with those checkered flags.

The one and only time Busch won the All-Star Race was back in 2017 at Charlotte. Six years later is he ready to do it again?

Kyle Busch looking for third win this season

When you focus back on the weekend at hand, the Goodyear 400 is going to be a must-watch. The Lady in Black will cause all kinds of problems for drivers. However, it also allows these teams to play around with strategy on the track and on pit road.

There have been a lot of comparisons between this season and the 2008 season when Busch went from Hendrick to Joe Gibbs. It is almost uncanny how similar the two seasons are.

Kyle Busch walked away with his first Talladega win since 2008. It just so happens that he won at Darlington that year as well. It is his only win at The Track Too Tough to Tame. Rowdy has taken on a new attitude this season. So, why can’t he win the Goodyear 400?

For Busch and his No. 8 RCR team, this could be another big weekend. Imagine the momentum that he would have going into the All-Star Race and that Thorntons scheme if he nabs a win this weekend?