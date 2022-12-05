Kyle Busch Wants To Be NASCAR’s Tom Brady, Peyton Manning With Championship at RCR

If Kyle Busch didn’t think he could still win in the NASCAR Cup Series, he wouldn’t have moved to Richard Childress Racing this season. Of course, Rowdy is a two-time Cup champion with Joe Gibbs Racing. Now, with a new team and later in his career, he’s hoping to match some NFL greats.

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning were both Super Bowl champions when they left their original teams to go to new pastures. Manning won a title for the Indianapolis Colts in 2007 and then went on to win one for the Denver Broncos in 2016. Of course, Brady won six titles with the New England Patriots and went on to win another title in Tampa Bay just a couple of years ago.

Kyle Busch wants to match those athletes. He didn’t perform how he wanted this season. There were stressors and other circumstances that caused Busch issues.

“It’s obviously been a challenging, not just this year, but the last little while,” Busch said at the NASCAR Awards in Nashville, via NBC Sports. “So, it’s kind of maybe a blessing in disguise, honestly, where it might just be time for a fresh start, time for something new, time for something different.”

Moving to Richard Childress Racing means new challenges. But also new opportunities. With Brady and Manning as inspirations, how could he go wrong?

“I’m kind of looking at it as a Tom Brady, Peyton Manning aspect where they left great teams, great organizations where they won championships and they were able to win a championship somewhere else. I’d like to think I still have that opportunity to be able to do that at RCR.”

The 2023 NASCAR season is just two months away.

Kyle Busch Gets Track Time With RCR Teammate

After attending the NASCAR Awards in Nashville, Kyle Busch made his way to Texas. He went to the Circuit of the Americas with Austin Dillon and the new teammates got some driving done together. No, it wasn’t in a NASCAR Next Gen Cup car. It was part of the World Racing League’s season finale.

In a 2019 Chevy Camaro under the Austin Dillon Motorsports banner, Busch and Dillon got some endurance racing done. Richard Childress and other members of the team were in attendance as well. It looks like the off-season racing did them well. The duo was able to win a provisional session and finished second overall during the Sunday 8-hour race.

Kyle Busch is ready to get things done with Richard Childress Racing. That much is clear. Getting this race done during the offseason, right after the NASCAR Awards, shows how dedicated he is. A happy and confident Busch could be dangerous for the rest of the Cup Series.