LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting

As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.

Busch recalled the harrowing experience in the caption of her latest Instagram post. “We were at the [Mall of America] yesterday when a shooting happened. We had been spending the afternoon riding the rides in the center of the mall and then the girls split up to shop while the boys stayed for more rides,” said Samantha Busch.

Kyle’s wife continues, “Then chaos ensued. I was standing at the entrance of H&M which is on floor 1 when I heard screaming from above. A group of people were running and yelling. My brain instantly thought it was just teenagers being goofy and then a split second later herds of people on levels 2 and 3 were running. Next a wave of people started down our corridor and that’s when I heard people shouting “active shooter in the mall.'”

Separated from her husband and child, Busch’s state of mind quickly shifted from shock to horror. However, the wife of the No. 18 driver said, “You know the logical thing to do is run out the doors but with Kyle and Brexton still somewhere inside I froze where I was. Thank God when I called Kyle he answered as he and Brex were next in line for a ride and they didn’t know what was happening.”

The Instant Aftermath, Kyle Busch’s Escape from Danger

Additionally, Samantha includes that Kyle and his wife remained on the phone during the entirety of the event. She said, “We stayed on the phone with each other while the girls went running outside, getting as much distance from the mall as we could, and the boys made a beeline to the closet parking garage to get out of the building.”

Samantha’s post then describes the scene outside of the mall’s confines as patrons rushed for exits and officers entered. Busch said, “People were crying, shouting on cell phones, sirens going off, everyone was confused and didn’t know what was happening, which was the scary part. You didn’t know if it was one person, multiple people, where exactly they were in the mall or outside too, where was it safe to go?”

The uncertainty and daunting outlook of the situation puts plenty into perspective for Samantha. She concluded, “We ended up finding out it was a dispute between two groups that ended in shots fired. It’s a lot to process as an adult but really hard as a parent to explain to your child what happened yesterday. Why it happened, what to do in a situation like that, what to do if it was another type of situation. How much do you cover without making it worse for them? Squeezing the family a little tighter today.”

With no reported injuries, it’s a gentle – yet unfortunate – reminder of the responsibility we bestow upon ourselves to protect our loved ones, even in moments of crisis.