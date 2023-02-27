As Kyle Busch turns his attention to Las Vegas, he has big plans for his hometown. Rowdy will attempt another Triple Threat. While the so-called “Triple Threat,” getting a win in all three NASCAR national series, doesn’t have to happen in a single weekend, Busch likes to test himself.

He’s done this multiple times already. Kyle Busch swept the national series races at Bristol in August of 2010. Then, he went on and did the same thing AGAIN at Bristol, this time in April of 2019.

He must feel pretty damn good this season. After his win at Fontana, I’d be worried about how he might perform at his home track if I was racing against him. And that’s in any series for that matter.

It’s Monday afternoon and Kyle Busch is already focused on his upcoming Truck Series race. He loves that series and will be shooting to win all three national series races this weekend.

The No. 51 Zariz Transport Chevy Silverado is looking good. The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 is going to be a little more stacked with Rowdy in the field. He isn’t the only Cup driver we know about in the Truck Series race though.

Busch is also slated to drive in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing in the No. 10 Chevy.

Kyle Busch Will Race Against Ross Chastain Twice in Las Vegas

So, we know that Rowdy is going to be in the Truck Series. However, there is another driver that will get some extra laps in at Vegas. While he couldn’t hold off Kyle Busch in Fontana, Ross Chastain will try to get one over on him in his hometown in the Truck Series.

With that said, I expect Kyle Busch to be in top form for Las Vegas. It’s his city, he loves performing there. He only has one win there in his career but has earned two pole awards as well.

In his last five Cup Series starts, Busch has finished P6 or better every outing. That includes three P3 finishes and a P4. It just feels like it is his time right now.

In his career, Kyle Busch has 61 wins in the Cup Series, 102 wins in the Xfinity Series, and 62 wins in the Truck Series. We will have to wait and see if any of those totals rise after this Triple Threat weekend.