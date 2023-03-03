Kyle Busch Will Race Two of His Former Drivers in Las Vegas Xfinity Series

At this point in his career, Kyle Busch has left a lasting mark on NASCAR. That’s why he’s racing two of his former drivers this weekend. Now, Rowdy never minded getting in the mix with his KBM drivers in the Truck Series. But this is different.

When Kyle Busch switched to Richard Childress Racing and Chevy, things changed in the Truck Series as well. Some drivers are tied to manufacturers, others have more freedom. KBM had some drivers move up to other teams in the Xfinity Series, and others come in to replace them.

In his return to the Xfinity Series, where he has 102 wins and a five-win streak, Busch will face a tough challenge. And it’s from two drivers that he used to employ. John Hunter Nemechek for Joe Gibbs Racing and his part-time teammate for Kaulig Racing, Chandler Smith.

Busch is focused on enjoying the weekend.

“Just running the Xfinity Series again and being able to get back in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing is going to be fun, and I look forward to that,” Busch explained. “Being with a new team and a new group of guys, [it’s great to have] the chance to go out there and help their program and develop them a little bit and give them some of my expertise.”

While Smith is his teammate this weekend, JHN has no issue racing his old boss and beating him. He’s done it before.

John Hunter Nemechek Interested in Racing Kyle Busch

If you get a chance to compete against one of the best drivers of the modern era, you should take it. That is if you want to be a good or even great racer. John Hunter Nemechek is ready for the challenge that Kyle Busch presents in the Xfinity Series.

“It’s going to be interesting racing,” JHN said. “It seems like it’s going to be way cooler temperatures than what we’re used to. The track will definitely be gripped up. I’m excited to get out there and keep racing.”

While Smith will only get one go at Busch, Nemechek is racing the Truck Series as well and looks forward to that race. We’ll get to see him go up against his former teacher twice in one weekend.

“I have a lot of confidence in myself right now, and I’m ready to go get after it. I feel like I’ll be able to learn some things from the truck race Friday night that hopefully, we can apply to the Xfinity race on Saturday to try and go get two wins this weekend.”

It should be nothing but a weekend of fun racing in Las Vegas. Kyle Busch has a lot on his plate, something tells me he has a special few days ahead of him.