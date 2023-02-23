Kyle Busch Will Try to Make History Repeat Itself at Pala Casino 400

This season, Kyle Busch is with a new team and in a new car with Richard Childress Racing. But he will try to repeat history at Fontana. The NASCAR driver has the most wins among average drivers at Auto Club Speedway and will hope to add another.

With four wins, Kyle Busch leads all active drivers. The Las Vegas native is one of a handful of drivers from the west that have found a lot of success at this track. With the Daytona 500 out of the way, Busch is looking to get on track at a venue with fewer last-lap catastrophes.

Well, at least for him. Remember this win in 2013 that he stole from Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano?

In his last 10 starts at Fontana, Busch has only finished outside of the top 10 twice. In that same time, he’s won three of his four checkered flags and finished P2 and P3 on two more occasions, respectively.

So, heading into the 2023 edition of the race, why not Kyle Busch? He’s set at 11-1 odds to come away with the win. However, it won’t be as easy as conjuring some feelings from the past. He has shown he has speed and knows how to work well with new teammate Austin Dillon – could it translate to a win soon?

Kyle Busch Sporting New Paint Scheme For Fontana

While we will have to wait and see how he races, we know how Kyle Busch is going to look in Fontana. Auto Club Speedway has some solid schemes coming out for this week. However, Busch might have the best.

A lot of Busch’s schemes are black with some color for flair. It’s nice and all. But sometimes you just want to see a car with a color that sticks out. RCR and Lucas Oil put together a great scheme for Busch to race in this weekend.

It’s a nice classic sponsor and a classic-looking scheme. You are going to be able to see the No. 8 among the crowd, that’s for sure.

So, if he looks good, and feels good with his new team – why not race good? I think this can be a big statement race for Kyle Busch. The Daytona 500 is its own beast. This is when the nitty-gritty of the season gets going.

Drivers are going to get beaten up by this track. But that’s why they love it. Busch knows how to drive through the rough patches. I think we might see Rowdy in victory lane for his fifth win at Fontana.