Kyle Busch Wins GEICO 500 at Talladega in Wild Double Overtime Race

Coming to the final overtime restart, Ryan Blaney led, but Kyle Busch led when the caution went back up under white. Rowdy was the fortunate NASCAR driver in double overtime.

As Bubba Wallace was wrecked out by Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch powered through on the white flag lap and came away with the win.

Even a wreck with 5 laps to go couldn’t stop Kyle Busch today.

Kyle Busch Outlasts Field in GEICO 500

We heard a lot of talk about how there wouldn’t be three-wide racing. We got three-wide racing. Then there were those who thought we’d get nothing but green flag racing, again, wrong. But it wasn’t the most enthralling event.

In the first stage, it was pit road madness. Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe couldn’t keep the car straight on the pit lane and spun out for reasons that seemed mysterious. Just random mistakes that both drivers tried to bounce back from.

During the second stage, things were standard. Lots of driving in two lines but also the most three wide racing we saw all day.

In the last 40 laps we saw three wide racing for the lead and a lot of great pushes. However, it was Kyle Busch outlasting the rest and diving for the finish line.