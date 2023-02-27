Kyle Busch Wins Pala Casino 400 in Fontana With Dominant Performance

In the last NASCAR Cup Series race ever on the Fontana two-mile track, it is Kyle Busch who takes the checkered flag. Bush was dominant in the final stage. He got his Lucas Oil No. 8 Chevy Camaro into victory lane in just his second race ever with Richard Childress Racing.

Don’t look now, but Kyle Busch is winning races again. And this time it is on the pavement. He didn’t come from out of nowhere to steal it, he just went out and took it.

There were so many questions about Rowdy and if he could do it again. People doubted he could move on from Joe Gibbs Racing. Yet here he is, winning race No. 61 at Fontana where he won his first-ever Cup race.

“RCR, baby.”

Kyle Busch was super fast in that final stage. He didn’t give anyone a chance of catching him. When this track chewed up tires and threw cars to the infield, Busch kept it going straight and kept recording fast laps.

Chase Elliott finishes second in this one as Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez finish in P3 and P4 for Trackhouse. Kevin Harvick finishes a strong P5 in his last home race ever.

Kyle Busch Leaves No Doubt in Fontana

Coming into this race Rowdy felt like he was cheated out of a Daytona 500 win. So, you knew he was coming in with some extra fire under him. This race was fun to watch because we saw some great moves, passing, and more. However, Busch and his RCR team had a rocket ship.

Even Elliott and his Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 couldn’t keep up. The P2 finish is Elliott’s best at the Fontana track. This is the last Cup race ever at this track and that means that Busch will forever have a place in NASCAR history.

You can say whatever you want about Kyle Busch. He doesn’t care. All that matters is that the No. 8 is back in victory lane and so is Rowdy himself. 19 consecutive years with at least one win in the Cup Series and he is looking for more.

With five wins at Fontana all-time, he also extends his lead over active drivers as the two-mile track comes to a close. Big win by Kyle Busch in California. Now he’s confident as he heads home to race in Las Vegas.