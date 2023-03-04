WATCH: Kyle Busch Wins Truck Series Race in Las Vegas, Will Attempt Hometown Sweep

Kyle Busch is one step closer to a hometown sweep.

Friday night, Busch won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 in Las Vegas. It’s the fourth time he won in Las Vegas, and he has a chance to get the sweep in the Alsco Uniforms 300 on Saturday and Pennzoil 400 on Sunday.

Zane Smith finished in second behind Busch, followed by Ben Rhodes and Corey Heim.

Busch won the pole in qualifying earlier Friday and dominated in the race to get the victory. It was quite a performance — one he’ll try to repeat later this weekend. Last year, Busch finished in 18th place at the Cup Series race. His most recent Xfinity series win in Las Vegas came in 2019 when he took home the checkered flag in the Boyd Gaming 300.

After failing to finish the Daytona 500 to start the year, Busch bounced back to win the Auto Club 400 last week. A first-place finish on Sunday in the Pennzoil 400 would be his second straight in NASCAR Sprint Club Series action.

Kyle Busch Follows Up Pole-Winning Performance with Victory in Truck Series Race

Busch was by far the fastest driver in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying round. He impressed during practice. Then, he really showed off in qualifying.

With a 30.222-second lap, Busch put down the gauntlet. This is going to be a very fun race and it is clear that he is excited about this race.

Rowdy didn’t come to Las Vegas to lose. He came out to put on a show and to win some trophies.

With some very talented young drivers in the series, Busch wasn’t going to have a layup of a race. He even had a former protege that he raced against in John Hunter Nemechek. His No. 51 Chevy Silverado was quick out there in qualifying.

After his performance in qualifying, it was clear it’d be hard any other driver can keep up with Busch. There’s a reason why he now has 63 wins in this series.

Outsider’s Jonathan Howard contributed to this article.