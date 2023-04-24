Kyle Busch’s Post-Race Shoutout Causes McLaren Custom Grills’ Website To Crash

If you’re McLaren Custom Grills, then you are loving the return on investment that Kyle Busch and his huge Talladega win just gave you. Getting a win in the NASCAR GEICO 500 is massive. When you sell some of the most insane custom grills on the market, it means you need a better website to deal with the newfound success.

Kyle Busch can make a brand famous in a matter of 500 miles. With his double overtime win, an unpredictable one at that, Busch gave his newest sponsor one of the biggest days they have ever had.

How big was it? Well, after Busch mentioned McLaren on TV, the website crashed as fans flocked to see what smokers and pits they could get with some Rowdy branding on it.

If you're looking for a McLaren custom grill now that Kyle Busch won, you might need to wait a bit. Site crashed.



Win on Sunday, sell on Sunday (eventually). #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/msdmzvw3bX — The Comeback (@thecomeback) April 23, 2023

While most companies hate to see their website crash like this, it is only good news for McLaren. You get a ton of great air time and you know that NASCAR fans are aware of your product. Everyone involved with the No. 8 car today is a winner!

Now, having been at Talladega this weekend, there is still a lot of Kyle Busch hate and slander from fans. But it seems so forced now. Instead, Busch has begun to endear himself to the fanbase and earn new Rowdy Nation members along the way.

Kyle Busch Wins GEICO 500

Most of the time, Talladega comes down to who emerges from the smoke at the end, not who was the fastest the entire race. Busch was good for most of the day, but he was rewarded at the end as the leaders wrecked.

Well, it was mainly Bubba Wallace. The 23XI Racing driver made a block attempt on Ryan Blaney that came too late. He took the bump, spun out and wrecked. Meanwhile, Rowdy sped around to the win. Kyle Busch has two checkered flags on the year now.

So, Bubba wasn’t happy at all. But Busch was all smiles, just like he was before the race.

This is a big win for Kyle Busch. He had not won at Talladega since 2008. In the last 10 races before this weekend, he had just one top-five and one other top-ten finish. Now, Busch is walking out of Alabama with another win and a lot of custom grill orders.