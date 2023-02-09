The Busch family is a family of racers. Kyle and Kurt Busch grew up racing with their dad, and now Kyle’s son is next in line. You have probably seen Brexton at a NASCAR race with his dad or even racing himself. Born in 2015, the box stock racer has amassed more than his fair share of wins.

Of course, Brexton hasn’t grown up in Las Vegas. Kyle Busch and family used to be a west coast racing staple. However, the time has come for the young Busch to make his debut in Vegas.

This March 4 Brexton is set to make his first start at The Bullpen at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The young driver is going to be in a bandolero race at the track. He will be the third generation Busch to make a start at the track.

The fam tradition continues 👊🏻 https://t.co/kdgvWwMDVA — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) February 9, 2023

When it comes to racing, a lot of drivers start young. When you come from a racing family like the Busch clan, then it’s a whole different beast. Brexton is already dealing with sponsors and a pretty intense racing schedule.

We only have about 10 years until we see Brexton make his debut in the Truck Series. Will Kyle Busch still be driving by then?

Kyle Busch Announces Truck Series Schedule

Of course, if and when Brexton raises to the ranks of NASCAR, his dad will be there to help guide the way. I can see the young Busch in the KBM No. 51 truck already. Speaking of that truck, Kyle Busch announced the sponsors for his Truck Series schedule this year.

Zariz Transport will act as the primary sponsor for the No. 51 when Busch gets behind the wheel. We are going to see the 62-time race winner in the series drive five times this season. The Truck Series will have to deal with Rowdy at Las Vegas, COTA, Martinsville, Kansas, and Pocono Raceway.

It is hard to argue that Kyle Busch isn’t the Truck Series GOAT. He loves the series and that’s clear by the fact he keeps going back for more. With 62 wins, his last coming in 2022 at Sonoma, Busch leads the next-best driver, Ron Hornaday Jr by 11 wins.

The next closest “active” driver is Johnny Sauter at 24 wins. Is the Truck Series going to know what to do when Brexton gets there?