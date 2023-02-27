Brotherly connections in NASCAR are special. Now, Kyle and Kurt Busch are the winningest brothers in the history of the sport. Of course, they pass a legendary duo in Bobby and Donnie Allison. Rowdy went and made sure the Fontana track went out with some historical importance in its last two-mile race.

This race is going to mean so much to Kyle Busch as his career continues. When we think about the later stages of his career, his first win with Richard Childress Racing is going to be a moment to note. 19 consecutive years with a win, that first win with his new team, the final Fontana Cup race, and passing the Allison brothers.

Kurt, who is hoping to make a part-time return to racing at some point after being sidelined due to injury last season, was thankful.

Proud brother! It takes a lot to make a move and instantly see results. With his win today, we are officially the winningest brother duo in NASCAR history. What an honor. @KyleBusch pic.twitter.com/uh2f06yEqm — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) February 27, 2023

Kyle Busch talked about the achievement after the race as well and used it to rib his older brother who only has 34 wins compared to Rowdy’s 61.

“Yeah, no, he’s left all the heavy lifting for me to do for the rest of my time here. He took a break,” Kyle joked. “But no, it would have certainly meant a lot to have him in the field, but just him being here and being around and still his role over at 23XI is really special. I know he’s got a lot of friends over there, a lot of great guys over there that really pull for him.”

Kurt was right there to celebrate after the win. These two have reached the highs of the sport and experienced some major lows. They will likely be the greatest brother tandem ever in NASCAR history.

Kyle Busch Happy to Celebrate Achievement With Brother Kurt

These Las Vegas boys are some really good racers. The Busch brothers both came onto the NASCAR scene as young drivers. They didn’t step down from anybody during their careers and I don’t think they will start any time soon.

They both got to bask in the win in Fontana as RCR celebrated in victory lane.

“It’s neat to have him [Kurt] be there,” Kyle Busch said. “He was emotional. He’s getting soft in his old age. It was just cool to see him come up to the car and be part of our celebration there for a quick moment. But it’s fun to set records always, and when you’re able to do it as a brother tandem, there’s nothing more special for our parents, I’m sure.”

Let’s not forget about Brexton, son of Kyle, who is going to make his debut in Las Vegas this week. He will race on the same weekend as his dad in what will be a major milestone for the Busch family.

So, there is more history to be made for the Busch family, I’m sure.