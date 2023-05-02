Kyle Larson begins preparations for 2024 Indy 500

His appearance is still over a year away, but Kyle Larson is already making his preparations for the 2024 Indianapolis 500. The NASCAR driver recently got fitted for an IndyCar cockpit as he plans to participate in next year’s event.

A photo surfaced of Larson testing out the cockpit. It seems to fit him quite nicely — a big step towards running in the Indy 500.

Must be May pic.twitter.com/bHyjuWVjVC — Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) May 2, 2023

FOX NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass provided a little more context behind the fitting.

“Kyle Larson’s Instagram story shows him doing his seat fitting at McLaren today as he prepares for next year’s Indy 500,” Pockrass tweeted. “He is in Indy on his way to Kokomo for his High Limit Racing Series race.”

Driving in the Indy 500 is one of the biggest bucket-list items for athletes in motorsports. They don’t call it the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” for no reason.

A few weeks ago at Talladega, Larson says he hasn’t thought too far ahead to next year’s race at Indianapolis.

“I don’t know of other plans outside of that yet, but at least having the (seat) insert ready to go and all that for if something does come up for a test,” Larson said, per NBC Sports. “So I’m excited about that. It’s exciting, and I look forward to hopefully learning as much as I can over the next couple of months but then even past that.”

Kyle Larson plans to get a feel for Indy 500 this year

While Larson still has a full year to prepare for the race, he does intend on getting to Indianapolis Motor Speedway later this month to test out the track. He admits that he won’t have much time, but wants to get at least one full day of work in.

“I really don’t have a lot of time to be there a lot,” said Larson. “But I do want to get at least a full day of practice there just to sit in on a debrief and see how the communication works and what type of stuff they describe and really just get a sense for what goes on behind the wheel, in the paddock and all that.

“I just want to get a sense for how did they steer differently than a stock car,” Larson said. “What was the weight of the wheel like. What were the G forces like.”

This year’s Indy 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 28.