Kyle Larson Completes Entire Lap While Doing Victory Burnout For Crowd at Martinsville

When you win your first race ever at Martinsville, you make the celebration one worth remembering like Kyle Larson just did. Burnouts are one of the coolest things in motorsports. Win a big race, burn those tires, and sometimes the car, down to the ground.

Kyle Larson tried something similar after winning Richmond. It seems that Larson is developing a new victory celebration with his long burnouts while going the opposite way around the track. A little modern twist on Alan Kulwicki saluting the fans after wins.

When I say he did an entire lap, I mean an entire lap. Half of a mile of burning rubber. It was amazing!

This is a developing story…