Kyle Larson curses out Ross Chastain after wreck takes out him, Brennan Poole

Another week and another incident involving Ross Chastain. This time, he’s made an enemy of Kyle Larson at Dover. The Wurth 400 has seen a few wrecks already at the Monster Mile. Larson was absolutely livid on his radio after the wreck.

As Ross Chastain drove up into Brennan Poole in the No. 15 at Turn 3, he drove too hard. Bumping Pooleout of the way, the 15 car went down the track and back up. That’s the nature of Dover. Kyle Larson just so happened to be right there to take the hit from Poole.

While Chastain said on his radio he didn’t mean to wreck Poole or Larson, it doesn’t help much now. Somehow, Chastain managed to avoid any damage himself.

Here is what Kyle Larson had to say after the incident. He and his team were livid and wanted answers for sure. Chastain has done a lot of bad things on the track, but this is one of the more egregious.

"What a _______ idiot."- Kyle Larson is obviously frustrated with Ross Chastain. https://t.co/4RQLiQ5Uo9 pic.twitter.com/mMP79GCPkg — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 1, 2023

Of course, Kyle Larson wasn’t the only driver fed up with Chastain after this. Poole is making his first career Cup Series start in three years. He now has to call it a day after just 81 laps on the track. That’s after having to wait an extra day to even start due to the weather.

Poole didn’t hold back in his comments after, either. He said straight up that Chastain “probably needs to get his butt whooped.” We know he isn’t the only one who thinks that.

Kyle Larson ends his day early

To his credit, Kyle Larson did everything he could to get his car going again. His team cut things up, freed up his right front wheel and tried their best to give their driver a good car. Even with all the work they put into it, there was no saving the No. 5 Chevy.

This season, Chastain has been blamed for things that weren’t really his fault. However, there is no doubt that he messed up here. Drivers can take him at his word or they can figure he is just an aggressive driver. That can be frustrating no matter what your opinion of Chastain is. Sometimes, it just causes things to happen that don’t need to happen.

At this point, we should just expect it from Chastain. He drives hard into turns and that means he pushes guys when he shouldn’t. The thing is, he keeps getting lucky and avoiding hurting himself in the process. Maybe if he was the one out of the race right now, he might reflect more on his tactics.

Kyle Larson and Brennan Poole will have to call it a day. Mondays can be hard on everyone, even NASCAR drivers.