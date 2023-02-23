Kyle Larson Favored to Win Pala Casino 400, Repeat at Auto Club Speedway

This weekend the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series head out west to Fontana, California. Kyle Larson is favored to win the Pala Casino 400. Last season Larson won this race to get himself into the playoffs. It was his lone win on the season and the second time he’s won at the 2-mile track.

Fontana is a place that has been very kind to West Coast drivers. It’s just something about the air that rejuvenates them or something. The first edition of this race when it was California Speedway was won by Jeff Gordon.

Ever since that race in 1997, it’s been a track that’s very friendly to Californians. Jimmie Johnson is the all-time wins leader with 8 in his career at Fontana. Then, in recent years you have Kyle Larson.

Larson is favored to win this race at 7-1 odds, according to BetMGM and NASCAR. In eight career starts in the Cup Series at Auto Club Speedway, Larson has done very well. If you take away a DNF finish of 32nd in 2016, his average finish has been 9.2.

He’s won this race twice, finished P2 twice, and has one pole award as well. Even when Kyle Larson drove with Chip Ganassi Racing he was performing very well on this track.

Florida Man Denny Hamlin Hopes to Upset Kyle Larson

Looking at the rest of the field, one driver pops out as far as past results are concerned. Denny Hamlin is a Florida Man, far from a West Coast driver. However, even though he’s never taken the checkered flag in Fontana, he’s had a lot of success there.

Right behind Kyle Larson, Hamlin sits at 9-1 odds. While he has a lot more stars than Larson at this track, Hamlin just hasn’t been able to get it done. He has three pole awards and has started on the front row a total of five times. He’s finished in the top-5 twice and has finished P6 on four occasions.

A lot of people are going to be focused on Kyle Larson and likely Denny Hamlin as well. However, there will be plenty of other drivers vying for the checkered flag. Ryan Blaney is also slotted at 9-1 odds. So, we’ll see who gets it done – the Chevy of Kyle Larson, the Toyota of Denny Hamlin, the Ford of Ryan Blaney, or someone else entirely.

Don’t sleep on Kyle Busch and his new-look Lucas Oil Chevy this weekend, either.