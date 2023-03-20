Kyle Larson Frustrated After ‘Boring’ Atlanta Race Heated Up Quickly in Final Stage

Things did not go how Kyle Larson hoped in Atlanta. He ended the day with a big DNF and very few points to show for his efforts. After those big penalties from NASCAR to Hendrick Motorsports, it’s serious season. Larson has to get something going in a positive direction.

It was clear that after Kyle Larson got out of the care center he was frustrated. Nothing is worse than a random flat tire on another car being the reason you find yourself in the garage early.

Speaking to the media, Larson didn’t have much to say. However, it is clear that the driver does not appreciate the new-look track that much. Or how his competitors raced all day.

“Yeah it was extremely boring until the third stage and then for whatever reason it seemed like the bottom lane was starting to make headway,” Larson said, via Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. “So, I don’t know what changed. I think you just said the 22 wasn’t in the lead, I think he’s had the fastest car so if he ever gets to the lead and can get that middle lane going, it kinda just strings things out, and makes the bottom two [lanes] hard to move forward.”

The West Coast swing was good for Kyle Larson. He missed out on wins at the hand of his teammate William Byron. However, he was strong. He looked fast in Atlanta, but the flat tire from Aric Almirola was his undoing.

That will frustrate any NASCAR driver.

Kyle Larson Awaiting Appeals Panel Decision

I don’t want to say that the Hendrick Motorsports drivers are in a tough spot, but it’s hard to argue otherwise. There is no guarantee that these Hendrick teams will win their appeal. Still, that’s what everyone is waiting for as we head to COTA this weekend.

Last season, we did see the National Motorsports Appeals Panel reverse a NASCAR decision. At least somewhat. William Byron spun Denny Hamlin out under caution. That was a $50,000 fine and a 50-point deduction, originally. After the appeal, the points were restored in full and the fine moved up to $100,000.

Kyle Larson didn’t do anything wrong. His team argues that they didn’t do anything wrong either. Whether the appeals panel sees things their way is another question. The Hendrick cars didn’t do well at Atlanta, is there more to it than meets the eye?

I have a hard time saying that louvers made those Hendrick cars fast. I have an even harder time saying that the penalties are getting in the drivers’ heads. If things keep going this way for Hendrick. P14, P18, P31, and P32 in the Ambetter Health 400 isn’t much to write home about.