Kyle Larson Gets ‘Emotional’ Win on Ricky Hendrick’s Birthday

Today’s win for Kyle Larson wasn’t just big for his season. It means a lot to Hendrick Motorsports on what would have been Ricky Hendrick’s 43rd birthday. There is no telling what impact that the Hendrick heir would have had on the sport, but Jeff Gordon has a pretty good idea.

If you were watching the FS1 broadcast, you might have heard Mike Joy get choked up a bit. Kyle Larson crossed the finish line in the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevy in Ricky’s paint scheme. It was poetic for it to happen today of all days.

After the early season frustrations, Larson gets the win and it was the perfect day to do it. Gordon talked about what it means to the team and Rick Hendrick himself after the race.

“You know, he was so passionate about Hendrick Motorsports and racing,” Gordon said to the media after the race. “So it’s nice, days like today, you know, when you do something special on his birthday. And I was talking to Rick, and he was emotional and excited, and so his preence is still here. I think that, you know, certainly our folks try to do everything they can to make Rick Hendrick proud.

“But when you know what Ricky’s impact could have been on our company and the people and the 5 car and that paint scheme and what that means to the whole company, it’s very rewarding to know that we’re still kind of thinking of him and paying tribute to him as often as we can. Maybe he is looking down on us as well.”

A great day for Hendrick Motorsports, courtesy of Kyle Larson.

Kyle Larson Takes the Win Over Teammate This Time

After coming up short in Las Vegas and Phoenix, Kyle Larson probably felt cursed. I know when he was going around the track those last few laps he was just waiting for a caution to come out at any moment. It had happened all season long, why not today?

However, luckily for Larson, that flag never came. He got out on the final restart, cleared his teammate Josh Beryry in the No. 9, and didn’t look back. William Byron was wrecked and ended up falling back far in the field.

This race was Kyle Larson’s to lose by the end. Other drivers were fast, and other pit crews were good, bt he had the most complete day. In the pits, on the track. He was one of the best cars all day and was able to prove it at the end of the race.

His family was very excited to congratulate the driver.

A special goodnight from the Larson family. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VgIxpoEUNQ — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) April 3, 2023

This is the first win of the season for Larson. I bet it won’t be his last. He had three wins last year and will be eyeing another Cup Series championship when November comes around.