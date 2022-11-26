kyle-larson-joins-national-midget-race-in-ventura-california-as-late-entry

It looks like Kyle Larson is in off-season mode from NASCAR. However, Larson is a late entry in a National Midget race at Ventura Raceway this weekend. The United States Auto Club made the announcement that the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion would be racing on Saturday night.

Each year for Thanksgiving weekend, Ventura Raceway hosts a Turkey Night event. Kyle Larson is a California native and grew up racing in the dirt circuits in the region. His prowess in these vehicles is unmatched at the Cup Series level.

Folks in this race are going to have to compete against a certified legend in this event. They didn’t call him Yung Money for nothing when he was racing in the World of Outlaws. The Hendrick Motorsports driver is set to drive the No. 87 for CB Industries.

Surprise, surprise! 👊@KyleLarsonRacin is a final minute entry for tonight's USAC @NosEnergyDrink National Midget @ARPBolts #TurkeyNightGP.



The 2012-16-19 Turkey Night winner will wheel the @_CBIndustries #87 as he seeks a fourth TNGP win tonight at @ventura_raceway. pic.twitter.com/skITNv8BJa — USAC Racing (@USACNation) November 26, 2022

When you talk about racers, Kyle Larson is a racer. He doesn’t stop. If he isn’t zooming around a track whether it is dirt, oval, road, superspeedway, or whatever – then he isn’t really doing much of anything. Even during the NASCAR season, Larson fits in extra races and events whenever he can.

Getting back into the sprint car is going to be not just fun for Larson, but everyone else at the race as well. From participants to spectators, folks are in for a treat at Ventura Raceway tonight. Fans can tune in on FloSports live.

Kyle Larson Dominates in USAC

Looking at Kyle Larson’s World of Outlaw stats shows just how good the driver is on the dirt. While he might be more known for his stock car racing now, there was a time not long ago when he was a dirt demon. Out of 92 races, his latest coming back in September, Larson has 26 wins.

That’s a win percentage just shy of 30%. When you look at his top-five finishes, it gets more impressive. More than 60% of the time, Larson finishes in the top group. His average finish is 5.8. In 2022 alone, he has five wins on the dirt.

While this NASCAR season didn’t go as Kyle Larson would have liked, it wasn’t a total failure. He has a lot to look forward to in 2023 with another year of the Next Gen car. In the meantime, he will keep doing what he always does – race.