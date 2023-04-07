Kyle Larson, Jonathan Davenport Dazzle in Late Model Dirt Race Ahead of Bristol

If you ever get a chance to see Kyle Larson race on dirt, drop whatever you are doing and tune in. Late models are a strength of his. What was great about the Kyle Larson Late Model Challenge at Volunteer Speedway is that we had three other NASCAR Cup Series drivers in the field.

Kyle Larson was sliding and riding the wall in his No. 6 FloRacing machine. This race featured Larson, Jonathan “Superman” Davenport the dirt legend himself, Kye Busch, and Chase Briscoe.

While Busch and Briscoe didn’t do so well, Larson and Davenport put on a show. Now, NASCAR Cup Series action has a different kind of excitement, but this is the best dirt racing you’re going to see all week. Watch four minutes of these absolute dirt demons battle with one another.

📹 What. A. Race. @KyleLarsonRacin and @TheFast49 had fans on their feet as they traded the lead during Thursday night's Kyle Larson Late Model Challenge at @TheGap_VolSpdwy.



More From Volunteer: https://t.co/1rPtqUF0Z8 pic.twitter.com/MnFkhbQv2L — FloRacing (@FloRacing) April 7, 2023

After watching that race, I have a feeling this isn’t the only time we’ll see Kyle Larson and Jonathan Davenport impress on the dirt this weekend. In fact, Davenport has two races this week in his NASCAR debut. He will race both the Truck and Cup Series events at Bristol.

Larson put on a show for those fans at Volunteer Speedway. That No. 6 car was moving all night. The Hendrick Motorsports driver wins the race with a flat tire and his spoiler flapping off the back. When you watch late model racing, you hope to get a race half as good as that.

Kyle Larson Happy to See Crossover

Some dirt racers are coming to NASCAR for this weekend and some NASCAR drivers suited up in the late models. That is something that race fans and folks like Kyle Larson would like to see more of. Busch and Briscoe didn’t finish very well, but they were out there. It brought more intrigue to the event.

Local, grassroots racing is the lifeblood of motorsports. Stock car racing at the highest level wouldn’t exist without late models and other types of racing. What Larson and those other Cup drivers have done is help bring some more attention to an awesome track and a fun event.

After the video of Thursday night’s race gets around, folks will be wanting to buy tickets to next year’s race already. What we will have to wait and see now is if Jonathan Davenport can return the favor and be competitive in the Truck and Cup Series races.

Kyle Larson loves racing on dirt. That’s why he’s the favorite this weekend at Bristol. After this performance, who is going to question that he belongs at the top of the favorites list?