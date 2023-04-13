Kyle Larson Named to NASCAR 75 Greatest Drivers List

It was bound to happen soon enough. Kyle Larson is the first active driver named to the NASCAR 75 Greatest Drivers list. This is an incredible honor for Larson who is still very much in the middle of a young career. He won the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship and is far from done with winning.

Of course, Kyle Larson has had controversy in his time as a NASCAR driver. There isn’t a coincidence that he’s over at Hendrick Motorsports without much sponsorship outside of a few brands. However, on the other side of that controversy has been redemption and a turnaround.

He started racing in the Cup Series in 2013 when he debuted at Charlotte. Since then, he has picked up 20 wins, 149 top tens and 16 pole awards in just 303 races. Since joining Hendrick Motorsports in 2021, Larson has 14 wins, including a 10-win season during his 2021 championship run.

Now he’s one of the 75 Greatest Drivers in NASCAR.

One of the most talented drivers behind the wheel … ever!@KyleLarsonRacin, the newest addition to the NASCAR 75 Greatest Drivers List! pic.twitter.com/3U1JDTEtVK — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 13, 2023

So far this season, Kyle Larson has posted two top-5 finishes and a win at Richmond. He has struggled some, though. With his name now etched into history as one of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all time, he might go on a tear coming up.

Another short track race at Martinsville, and Larson is a driver that can win on these shorter tracks. Don’t count him out after his disappointing finish at Bristol.

Kyle Larson One of the Greatest

When NASCAR announced they would be adding to the Greatest 50 Drivers list with 25 brand new names, it was surprising for some. There were a whole lot of names that likely came to mind for others.

Tony Stewart was the first name publicly announced. Then Kasey Kahne was added to the list. After that Mike Stefanik and Randy LaJoie. Now, Kyle Larson has his name among the stars of stock car racing.

Given his background on dirt in late models and sprint cars, and all of his work in NASCAR at all three levels – Larson is a star. He was promised as a future star of the sport and he fit in right along, doing things his own way, and competing for smaller teams.

Controversy is what brought him to Hendrick. A pairing that has been as good from the start as it is now. Larson is bound to win another championship. With one win under his belt, he’s already set to compete for another this season.