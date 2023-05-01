Kyle Larson not sure what Ross Chastain was doing during early wreck at Dover

After being wrecked because of Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson made sure his feelings were known, loud and clear by the No. 1 driver. Once again we saw Chastain race too hard going into a turn and he ended up dumping Brennan Poole as well as Larson in the process.

On lap 82, Chastain was already getting antsy. He had a fast car, he was with a fast car as he drove with Kyle Larson. Then, the lapped cars started to come up and the Trackhouse Racing driver lost sight of the goal.

Larson doesn’t know what Chastain was thinking on that wreck. It could have been frustration or just a dumb mistake.

“I was coming fast from behind, my car was super good there,” Larson told Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. “The lappers were two wide in front of us and seemed like Ross just kinda got in a hurry there, I’m guessing. I don’t know if he was frustrated with the 15 or just got in a hurry and made a mistake, but crashed him before we ever got to the corner. I was committed to the top and he [Poole] slid up. Nowhere for me to go.”

Knowing how early in the race it made it that much more mind-boggling. A 400-lap race and you make a hard move on lap 82… that’s just not clear thinking.

“I don’t know, I mean again like, I would understand the third stage or something,” Larson continued. “But that was middle of the first stage and to make an error like that, and his errors never affect him negatively. I’m not saying anything about that, I just find it funny how he always comes out on the good end. It just is what it is.”

Kyle Larson obviously not thrilled after the race at Dover Monday: pic.twitter.com/JUbKCBo2wN — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 1, 2023

So, where does this rivalry go from here?

Kyle Larson gets his revenge

While Ross Chastain ruined Kyle Larson’s Monday at Dover, it wasn’t all bad. At least the No. 5 can say he got his revenge. Chastain managed to keep going after wrecking two cars in the first stage. Things didn’t go his way in the end, though.

As the race got to the last handful of laps, Martin Truex Jr. led Chastain. However, the No. 1 car was fast and picking up ground. With a busy Dover track full of lapped cars, the two made their way around them.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson stayed patient. He managed to hold his revenge until the very end. Chastain went by him many times throughout the afternoon. With a few laps to go, Larson planted a block on him and Truex Jr. picked up more distance.

By the time the race was over, Chastain was half a second too slow. Larson made a great block and it cost his rival a win. That’s how you get revenge in NASCAR.