Kyle Larson Shocked After NOCO 400, ‘Never Ever’ Thought He Would Win at Martinsville

After picking up his second win of the season in the NOCO 400 at Martinsville, Kyle Larson was beside himself in victory lane. This is a track that Larson hasn’t had the best luck at. Even when he does well in qualifying, he somehow found a way to slip up. Not today.

Hendrick Motorsports has a long, storied history at Martinsville. Kyle Larson has had a lot of big wins in his career. This one is going to rank up there among the best. Patience was the name of the game as Larson waited for his time to come.

“We had a great car, that was the best my car had been I think being able to get out front and manage. But… yeah, I never, ever would’ve thought that I would win here at Martinsville. This place has been so tough on me. Just does not suit my driving style at all. I like to charge the center, I like to roll momentum and that’s just not what this place is like.”

Kyle Larson will have to move some furniture around when he gets back home with his new clock.

“I honestly have never thought that I would win here so I don’t have a spot picked out either for the clock. So, I’m going to have to make some space for sure.”

Coming into this race, it was all about Chase Elliott making his return. Kyle Larson wasn’t the favorite coming into the race. However, he stuck with it and was able to make the most of his situation. Right place, right time, and all of a sudden you’re leading at Martinsville.

This race was clean for more than 100 laps. It just kept going green and no one slipped up. The tires didn’t fall off like many hoped they would. Then, we started to get some mistakes. While Martinsville used to be a place a lot of wrecks could happen, that was not true this year. This Next Gen car is just not built that way.

However, that doesn’t mean opportunity doesn’t arise. Anthony Alfredo lost a wheel on the track coming out of a pit stop. That flipped the field around as a handful of drivers stayed out, hoping for a moment like that.

Kyle Larson was among the group that benefitted. Joey Logano was in his way and had some speed for a little bit. However, with 30 laps to go, Larson took the lead and refused to look back. Cliff Daniels set him up for success and he took full advantage.

Larson joins William Byron as the only driver with multiple wins on the year. Nine races in, we have seven different winners in the Cup Series. Even though today was all about Chase Elliott’s return, Larson found a way to remind everyone that he’s still around.